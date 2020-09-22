1/1
Elizabeth B. Lee
Elizabeth B. Lee
Hardeeville, SC
Elizabeth B. Lee, 86, of Hardeeville, SC, Passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Compassus Hospice care. She is survived by Three daughters: Jeanette Foxworth; Wanda Lee and Ella (Fredrick) Smith. Three sons: JeRome (Francine) Lee; Garry Lee and Dwayne (Shirley) Lee. Two sisters: Dorothy (William) Jones, Beverly-Katie Aiken; God-daughter: Dr. Heather Driessen; Eight grandchildren and Twelve great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
September 23, 2020
Funeral services provided by
Stiney's Funeral Home
70 Stiney Road
Hardeeville, SC 29927
(843)784-6626
