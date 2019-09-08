|
Richmond Hill - Elizabeth Chidester Carlson A memorial service in memory of Elizabeth Carlson will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home located at 8901 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill Ga. 31324. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Elizabeth recently passed away after a lengthy illness. She resided at The Suites at Station Exchange Senior Care in Richmond Hill since 2012.
Elizabeth was raised in Chappaqua N.Y., graduating from Horace Greely High School. After marrying the love of her life Harry Carlson Jr, (who predeceased her in 2017) she was an accountant in the mortgage department at The Northern Westchester National Bank of Chappaqua. She paused her career to raise her three children and returned to work in 1973 at The Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y., as the Assistant Secretary of Treasury. Elizabeth retired in 1997.
She is predeceased by her mother & father, Dorothy & Lee Chidester, Her husband Harry Carlson Jr., a son, Scott Carlson, and her brother, Robert Chidester.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Rubino of Mahopac, N.Y., her daughter, Kim Carlson of Crofton Md., her son, Glenn Carlson (Denise) of Pembroke, Ga., and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Our thanks to all the staff at the Station Exchange for the wonderful care and support they provided to our mother & family.
In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive Savannah Ga. 31406.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
