Elizabeth (Bettye) Courtenay Morgan Derst
Savannah
Elizabeth (Bettye) Courtenay Morgan Derst, 97, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home with her beloved family by her side.
Mrs. Derst was a lifelong Savannahian, born July 5, 1922, to David Boston Morgan III and Ella Theo Courtenay. She graduated from Savannah High School and Armstrong Junior College, earning the Silver A Award. After graduation, she was a switchboard operator for the Chatham County Health Department, and later worked for the City of Savannah until the birth of her first child.
On November 17, 1948, Bettye married Edward John Derst Jr. They were married for over 60 years until his death in 2009. Mrs. Derst was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Derst's passion was her family's genealogy, ensuring it lived on for future generations to know. She was Past Regent and a 57 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Lachlan McIntosh Chapter). She served as Past President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (Savannah Chapter #2). She was a member of the Colonial Dames XVII Century (Adam Brinson I Chapter), Magna Charta Dames and Barons, and Daughters of the American Colonists (St. John's Parish Chapter).
Mrs. Derst believed in giving back to her community. She especially enjoyed being a Pink Lady at St. Joseph's Hospital with over 25,000 volunteer hours. She was member of St John's Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Derst was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Derst Jr. and her sister, Courtenay Morgan Griffin.
Surviving are her sons: Edward John Derst III (Mildred Deal) and David Morgan Derst (Pamela Miltiades); daughter, Catherine Courtenay Derst Miller (George Edward Miller Jr.); eight grandchildren: Kelly JoAnne Derst Hoge, Edward John Derst IV, David Boston Derst, Linda Mackenzie Derst Brannen (Chandler), Elizabeth Morgan Derst Miller (Sean), Catherine Courtenay Miller Dufour (Brian), Elizabeth Courtenay Miller, and Dr. George Edward Miller III (Lisa); three great-grandchildren: Kyle Kirkham Hoge Jr., George Edward Miller IV, Josephine Isadora Miller, and one great-grandchild on the way; like a son Rev. Charles Michael Chastain (Joanne).
The family of Mrs. Derst would like to give special thanks to her caregivers: Gwen Carbaugh, Lacrissa Quarterman, Lavonia Quarterman, Deloris Donaldson, Brenda Sams, and Betty Rouse for their devoted love and support.
Due to the coronavirus, there was no visitation. A private graveside service was held for Mrs. Derst in Laurel Grove Cemetery on April 17, 202O, officiated by The Reverend Gavin G. Dunbar.
Remembrances: Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 or St John's Church, 1 West Macon St., Savannah, GA 31404.
