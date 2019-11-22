|
Elizabeth "Betty" D. McElveen
Savannah
Elizabeth "Betty" Oetgen Driggers McElveen, 88, of Savannah, Georgia, and widow of Nathaniel Judson McElveen, died Thursday evening, November 21, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia she was a daughter of the late John Driggers and the late Elizabeth Glenn Oetgen Driggers. Betty worked at Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors performing many jobs, as well as working as a funeral director there for over forty-seven years. She was a member of the Altrusa Club, having served as treasurer. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was the Cherub Choir Director. In earlier years, she was the organist for Reformation Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Emma Futrell and brother-in-laws Lester Hayman and Ira Futrell.
Survivors include daughter, M. Lynn McElveen Cooper of Savannah, Georgia; two sons, M. Neal McElveen and his wife, Karen, of China Grove, North Carolina and John J. McElveen and his wife, Erika, of Snellville, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Kathleen McElveen of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Kimberly Bryce and her husband, Chris of South Grafton, Massachusetts, Sarah Brumfield and her husband Chris of Savannah, Georgia, Becca Cooper of Jena, Germany, Jamie Cooper and his wife Morgan of Savannah, Georgia, Josie McElveen of Atlanta, Georgia and Mac McElveen of Huntersville, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Conor Bryce, Rowen Bryce, Eva Brumfield, Emery Brumfield; sister, Margaret Hayman of Savannah, Georgia, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Kindred Hospice and Comfort Keepers, especially Becky, Antoinette, and Alicia.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Monday afternoon at the graveside, Hillcrest Abbey - East.
