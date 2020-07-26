Elizabeth Dixon Mercer Gilbert
Savannah
Elizabeth Dixon Mercer Gilbert, Betty, passed away Saturday morning, July 25, peacefully at home just short of her 93rd birthday.
She was born in Savannah Georgia on August 19, 1927 to Merritt Woodhull Dixon and Elizabeth (Betty) Holst Dixon. She attended Pape School, Mt. Vernon Boarding School and briefly attended college in Virginia but decided that traveling was more fun. She married George Anderson Mercer III in 1951 and had three children, Elizabeth Wayne, Bessie, and George IV. She was married to George for 30 years until his death in 1982. She later married Thomas Bryson Gilbert. Betty was very creative and had many talents. She was a prolific and accomplished painter. She was an avid gardener taking great pleasure working in her beautiful garden on the Vernon River. She was also quite skilled in the art of needlepoint, designing and executing many pieces including the altar kneelers in both Christ Episcopal Church and St. John's Church. She is a past member of The Women's Board of Bethesda, The Telfair Academy Board, The Trustees' Garden Club, and many other organizations. She is a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and a communicant of St. John's Church in Savannah. She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Anderson Mercer III and Thomas Bryson Gilbert, her son George Anderson Mercer IV, her brother Merritt W. Dixon, her sister Jeanne Dixon Papy. Also, her stepson Thomas Bryson Gilbert.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Wayne and Rhett Willis, daughter Bessie Mercer Halsey, sisters-in-law Elizabeth Mercer Hammond and Janet Dixon. Five grandsons, Dr. Rhett N. Willis Jr., George Anderson Mercer Willis, Charles Day Halsey, Holst Mercer Halsey, and Turner Catesby Halsey. Her stepchildren Marney Sanford and Harvey Gilbert and three step-grandchildren, Catherine Cornish Grant (Scott), Mary Gilbert Kiser (James), and John Gilbert (Bailee), loving family member Harriett Ford, lots of nephews, a niece, and a large extended family.
The family is forever grateful to the wonderful care of Shirley Healey, Sontray Washington, Linda Washington, Quovadis Moor, Gwen James, and Idae Holmes. Your love and care for Betty has been greatly appreciated.
Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Bonaventure Cemetery. The Family asks that memorials be sent to St. John's Church, 1 West Macon Street, or Hospice Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Drive, or charity of your choice
.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries