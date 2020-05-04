|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Dorrance Daly
Savannah
Elizabeth (Betsy) Daly, 90, passed away May 2, 2020 at Savannah Hospice. She was born in Elizabeth NJ, September 1, 1929 the youngest of E. Russell and Ruth Dorrance's four children. Betsy was raised in Maplewood NJ and graduated from Colby College in NH. After raising four boys in Short Hills NJ, she taught nursery school and enjoyed singing in church choirs. An active volunteer, throughout her long and joyful life, Betsy most recently worked with the Telfair in Savannah, GA. Betsy was a member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church and the Landings Club. Friends and family will always remember her positive outlook, cheerful smile, and love for summers at the Lake.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William G. Daly, of Savannah. Mama Bets leaves, four sons, Pete K. Daly (Chris), of Troy, Michigan, William G. Daly, Jr., (Camille) of Seabrook, New Hampshire, Paul D. Daly, of Citrus Heights, California, and James R. Daly, (Susan) of Rincon, Georgia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Katie Johar (Robert), James Daly, Jr., Colin Daly, Kristen Daly, Alexandria Daly, Megan Daly, Chelsea Daly and nine great-grandchildren.
Remembrances may be made to Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.
