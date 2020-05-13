Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rincon Cemetery
Elizabeth Elaine Eason Hartlaub

Elizabeth Elaine Eason Hartlaub Obituary
Elizabeth Elaine Eason Hartlaub
Rincon, GA
Elizabeth Elaine Eason Hartlaub, 51, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home.
The Effingham County native loved camping and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Jarrett Hartlaub and her father, Paul Eason.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Hartlaub; children, Sarah Hartlaub, Austin Hartlaub, and Wyatt Hartlaub; mother Roberta Hodges Eason; brothers, Wade Eason (Kellie) and Drew Eason (Sam); numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Graveside Service will be 11 am Friday, May 15, 2020 at Rincon Cemetery where social distancing will be observed.
Remembrances: Abundant Life Church.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
