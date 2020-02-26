|
|
Elizabeth Emmons Meier
Savannah, GA
Elizabeth Emmons Meier died on February 20, 2020 in Orange County, CA after battling ovarian cancer. Born December 28, 1971 in Savannah, GA to Frances Emmons and the late William (Bill) Emmons, she graduated from the University of Georgia in 1994 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.After college, Elizabeth worked as a news reporter in Kirksville, MO and Chattanooga, TN. She moved to California in 1999, working as a recruiter/HR manager at Apple One, Kforce and nMetric.
Elizabeth met her loving husband, Michael (Mike) J. Meier, in January 2007 at a single-parents bible study group. The pair married in August 2009, blending Elizabeth's children, Tyler and Emily Wayne, and Mike's twins, Trevor and Grant, from their previous marriages. As the "blended blondes", Elizabeth and Mike taught their children the importance of faith and family. It was their love for one another and God that allowed Elizabeth to stare cancer in the face for almost five years and say, "I am going to win this fight".
Elizabeth loved being a mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a fashionista, Georgia Bulldogs football enthusiast and lover all of things chocolate and peanut butter. Elizabeth lit up any room she walked into and never hesitated to help those in need. She is survived by her husband Mike, children Tyler, Emily, Trevor and Grant, mother Frances Emmons, brother Willis Emmons (and spouse Zach), sister Margarita McGrattan (and spouse Kevin), nieces Shannon Woodruff, Kelsey McGrattan and Kaitlyn Daniels, grand nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth Emmons Meier may be made to The Clearity Foundation at 434 West Cedar Street, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92101, or clearityfoundation.org/donate.
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at St.George's Episcopal Church, Savannah, GA. A private burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery, Chapel Garden.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020