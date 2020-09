Or Copy this URL to Share

Athens, GA

Elizabeth Estella Chambers Randolph, 89, of Athens, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Athens Memory Gardens, 5195 Lexington Rd. in Athens, GA at 11:30 a.m.

Savannah Morning News

September 6, 2020

