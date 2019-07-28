|
Savannah - Elizabeth Howard Oelschig My beloved, beautiful, loving wife Elizabeth has passed away as I held her hand, after five years of debilitating illness. She was born on the 5th of July, l936 in the old Telfair Hospital on Park Avenue, Savannah, the only child of Norma A. (Lubs) Howard and Henry J . Howard. She was the embodiment of classic Savannah that spanned 83 years. She knew and was an acquaintance of many of the characters in "The Book" and spent virtually all of her life in the historic district of Savannah, attended public schools, George Washington University for a year, returning to Savannah to complete college at old Armstrong College where she graduated in 1956, joined the staff and remained there the rest of her professional life until she retired in 1984 as secretary to the dean. Elizabeth was a classicist, in literature, music, art and dance. She was an accomplished pianist but her first love was ballet. She came alive on the stage. She was tall so mostly danced solo. In her early ballet years she was very active in "Ballet South". Her ballet career extended well into her 40s. She painted with a variety of Savannah
artists such as Augusta Oelschig and Myrtle Jones. For many years she was chairperson of the Alter Guild of the Lutheran Church of Ascension, taught Sunday School, and sang in its choir as well as that of Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Our short life together has been a love story. We met in Savannah High School . I a freshman and she the older a sophomore. To me she was and remains the most beautiful, wonderful girl to woman I have ever known. We dated briefly but the death of my father in Korea had devastated our family. The 1950s were lean times for us. To lessen the stress on my blessed mother, "Gene" Oelschig, on whose shoulders immense pressure was placed, I was sent off to Georgia Military Academy. It saved my life but separated Elizabeth and I. During the summers, high school and college, I would return to work aboard Atlantic Towing Company's tugs as fill in crew almost 24/7 to save for school tuition. Elizabeth spent her summers away with relatives in Washington and Brunswick. We drifted apart but I never forgot her. After college, Citadel, I was quickly married and stayed with it, not always pleasant, but holy vows are holy vows. Elizabeth had the good sense to forego marriage until she was in her 30s and also stayed with it. As my life passed in two careers away from Savannah, my thoughts returned more and more to home, Savannah, where I had always wanted to retire and live out my life and to care for mother while I could. Within a year and a half of returning and building a home I was widowed (Dec/03). Elizabeth had been widowed as well and her mother had passed away. She was alone, so was I. In that year, O4, we had a hurricane warning each week in the season and she was recovering from a broken foot. We telephoned and weeks later I was finally able to go into town and meet with her. I was stunned. I had missed her and not seen her for 49 years. Now in her 60's she was more beautiful and loving than I remembered. We were married on April 7th 2005 in the chapel of St. Johns Church and became members. Miraculously God had given us a second chance and we made the most of it. We had fourteen wonderful loving years together even during the bedridden sick and failing years. Now that has drawn to a close but these few years with her have been the best a man could possibly have had. I love her and miss her terribly but I know we will be together again. She had no family nor children to succeed her.
She is survived by this writer, her loving husband Carl H. Oelschig III, my son Carl S. Oelschig, my daughter in law, Connie Oelschig and granddaughters, Allie and Avery of Granbury, Texas, and my daughter Pamela Oelschig of Charleston, S. C.
I wish to thank her physician of over 20 years, Dr. Jules Victor, III, The THA Islands Hospice Home Care Group, especially Nurse Donna Thompson, Caregiver Ms.Delcie. Clark and longtime friends and helpers; Ms Vickey Hall and Ms Beverly Thompson as well as the kindest and most helpful of all neighbors Becky and Darrell Hendricks.
A private interment service will be held at a later date. Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
