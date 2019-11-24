Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lucille Irish Clark

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Lucille Irish Clark Obituary
Mrs. Elizabeth Lucille Irish Clark
Savannah
Mrs. Elizabeth Lucille Irish Clark passed away after a long illness on November 23, 2019, surrounded by family at home. She was 90 years of age.
A native Savannahian, Mrs. Clark was born to Roland Tee Irish, Sr. and Nettie Maybell Gill Irish. She was a graduate of Savannah High School and Richard Arnold Business School. Employed by the City of Savannah for 45 years, she served most of her career as an accountant in the Accounting and Finance departments. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple. An avid gardener, she also enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Clark is survived by Thomas Edward Clark, her husband of 68 years, her son John Steffens Clark, her daughter-in-law Sarah-Martha Todd Clark, her niece Stephanie Leigh Irish, and her nephew Roland Tee Irish III. Predeceased is her brother Roland Tee Irish, Jr. "Aunt Ceil," as she was called with great affection, is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins who grew up together and supported each other during the tough times of the Great Depression and beyond.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Interment will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
Please sign our online guest book at www.foxandweeks.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now