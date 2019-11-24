|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth Lucille Irish Clark
Savannah
Mrs. Elizabeth Lucille Irish Clark passed away after a long illness on November 23, 2019, surrounded by family at home. She was 90 years of age.
A native Savannahian, Mrs. Clark was born to Roland Tee Irish, Sr. and Nettie Maybell Gill Irish. She was a graduate of Savannah High School and Richard Arnold Business School. Employed by the City of Savannah for 45 years, she served most of her career as an accountant in the Accounting and Finance departments. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple. An avid gardener, she also enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Clark is survived by Thomas Edward Clark, her husband of 68 years, her son John Steffens Clark, her daughter-in-law Sarah-Martha Todd Clark, her niece Stephanie Leigh Irish, and her nephew Roland Tee Irish III. Predeceased is her brother Roland Tee Irish, Jr. "Aunt Ceil," as she was called with great affection, is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins who grew up together and supported each other during the tough times of the Great Depression and beyond.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Interment will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
Please sign our online guest book at www.foxandweeks.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019