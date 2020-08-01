Elizabeth Newton RobertsSavannah, GeorgiaElizabeth Newton Roberts 89, known lovingly as Betty, passed from this world on July 30th. A native of Bloomingdale, Georgia born August 10, 1930 to her late parents Ted J. and Pauline W. Newton. Betty was a graduate of Savannah High School and Draughon's Business College. She was an employee of Chatham County State Court for 16 years, retiring January 23, 1998. She had been employed with the City of Savannah Marshal's Office while her husband served in the U. S. Army in the Korean War and later became a Georgia Directory Manager with Southern Bell while her husband attended Georgia Tech from 1953 to 1957. Upon Bill's graduation, Betty received a diploma from Georgia Tech for Husband Engineering. She was a member of Isle of Hope Baptist Church and a former member of Bloomingdale and Taliaferro Baptist Churches. She was preceded in death by her husband William W. Roberts, Sr. (Bill), daughter Anna Laura Roberts (Lolly), and sister and Brother-in-law Louise N. and Logan B. Dixon. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Wade and Jackie Roberts, their children Travis and Tori, a sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Sonny Bunton, and a host of loving nieces and nephews, great and grand. Though small in stature and the elder matriarchal figure of the Bloomingdale Clan she at times could be affectionately bossy. The title of "The Don" had been bestowed upon her as if an honorary collegiate title by a family member. In her early days she was best remembered by her nieces and nephews for Saturday night finger nail inspections and water level control of nightly bathings. She was loved deeply and will be greatly missed. A private graveside ceremony will be held on August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwich Cemetery.Savannah Morning News8/2/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at