Elizabeth Oleson
Savannah
Elizabeth Oleson, 92, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
The long time Savannah resident was a charter member of St. James Catholic Church and longtime employee of South Atlantic Utilities.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Fred B. Oleson, Jr. and Denise Oleson of Anderson, SC; grandson, Shawn Oleson of Augusta and extended family, Mark Smith, Tom Smith and Don Smith, all of Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with the rosary at 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
