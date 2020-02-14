Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Elizabeth Oleson


1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Oleson Obituary
Elizabeth Oleson
Savannah
Elizabeth Oleson, 92, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
The long time Savannah resident was a charter member of St. James Catholic Church and longtime employee of South Atlantic Utilities.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Fred B. Oleson, Jr. and Denise Oleson of Anderson, SC; grandson, Shawn Oleson of Augusta and extended family, Mark Smith, Tom Smith and Don Smith, all of Savannah.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel with the rosary at 6:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
