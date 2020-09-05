1/
Elizabeth Rose "Betty" Layel
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Layel
Springfield, GA
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Layel, 81, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home.
The Wisconsin native was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield, where she was a Sunday School teacher, prayer warrior, and G.A. leader. She had gone on several mission trips and had been involved with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief. She loved reading, gardening, and serving other people. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clyde Layel.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Parker, Tim Layel, and Tonia Layel; grandchildren, Luke Parker (Jennifer), Nicki Sullivan (Sam), Zach Tillery, Victoria Allen (Ryan), Julia Tillery (Matt), and Will Layel; great-grandchildren, Abigail & Ethan Sullivan, Charlee Parker, Asher Allen, Halle & Noah Ricker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation: 1:30 - 2:30 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the funeral home.
Funeral Service: 2:30 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. All CDC guidelines and social distancing requirements will be observed.
Remembrances: First Baptist Church of Springfield, Ogeechee Area Hospice, or Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
