Betty Murray died peacefully at her home in Vernonburg on May 13, 2019 under the expert care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.
She was born February 3, 1923 in Hickox, Georgia. She moved to Savannah at an early age and was educated in local public schools. She was married to Harrell Charles Murray, Jr. for 75 years until his death in 2016. Mrs. Murray was a long-time member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was a strong, intelligent, multi-talented lady, enjoying cooking, sewing, handwork, gardening, bridge, and reading. More than anything else, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, always putting other people's needs and welfare above her own.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother, husband, and son, Harrell Charles Murray III. Surviving are her daughter, Susan Murray Griffin (Britt) and sons, Frank Gray Murray (Kathryn) and Dr. Morgan Wimbish Murray (Anne), eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a sister, Ann Rozier Raulerson (Ty). Two furry "children", Lady and Bootsie, also survive.
A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 pm, Sunday, May 19th at Gamble Funeral Service, 410 Stephenson Avenue. A chapel service will be held Monday, May 20th at 1:30 pm at Wesley Gardens, 278 Shipyard Road, the Reverend Dr. Benton C. Martin officiating. Private burial will follow in Greenwich Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the kind and dedicated caregivers for both Mr. Murray and Mrs. Murray, from Handle With Loving Care Home Health Service over the past five years.
Memorials may be sent to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church (The Wesley Gardens Fund) 429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401 or Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 16, 2019