Elizabeth "Beth" S. Doepp
Richmond Hill
Elizabeth "Beth" Sheahan Doepp, 61, of Richmond Hill, Georgia and wife of Barry Richard Doepp, passed away Monday afternoon, June 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late James Thomas "Chuck" Sheahan, Sr. and the late Dorothy "Dot" Starks Sheahan. Beth was a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church in Richmond Hill where she was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. Beth was a dedicated employee for Gulfstream. She enjoyed stargazing and birdwatching. Beth was a loving wife and mother who loved praying the Rosary and was a supporter of Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosemarie Sheahan and Mary Sheahan Parrish.
Survivors include her husband of almost 30 years, Barry Richard Doepp; two daughters, Elizabeth Doepp and Mary Doepp; one sister, Patricia S. Templeton; five brothers, James T. Sheahan, Jr., Joseph D. Sheahan (Terri), Michael A. Sheahan, Christopher A. Sheahan (Rene'), and Timothy J. Sheahan; former sisters-in-law, Judy Sheahan and Tricia Sheahan, and nieces and nephews.
The rosary will be held at 6 o'clock Thursday evening in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah, conducted by Father Joseph A. Smith with visitation until 8 o'clock.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 o'clock Friday morning at St. Anne Catholic Church – 10550 Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill conducted by the Reverend Allan J. McDonald and Father Solomon Kaanan. Interment will be at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon in the Catholic Cemetery.
Remembrances: American Cancer Society – Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424 or the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision – Attention: Donations - 1141 Cornell Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406-2701.
Please share your thoughts about Beth and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
