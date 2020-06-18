Elizabeth "Beth" S. Doepp
The Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth "Beth" Sheahan Doepp, 61, and wife of Barry Richard Doepp, will be held at 11 Friday morning at St. Anne Catholic Church – 10550 Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill. Interment will be at 2 Friday afternoon in the Catholic Cemetery. Please share your thoughts about Beth and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.