Elizabeth S. Martin "Beth", 98, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beth was born in Savannah an only child to Edward Clarke and Elizabeth "Inez" Butler Smith.
Beth attended Georgia Teacher's College, now Georgia Southern, in Statesboro. At the start of WWII, she and her sorority sisters decided to leave school and apply for positions at Ft. Stewart (then Camp Stewart). Beth worked as the General's Executive Secretary and from there began the greatest love story ever told!
Beth met Major George Candler Martin, they fell in love, then George left on a secret assignment to OFIT Air Force base. Following assignment, he was to go directly back to England however, he changed his plans and returned to Ft. Stewart to surprise Beth. She had cut her hair, thinking that it would be months before she saw him again, but she worried for nothing because he was totally sold! George returned from England when the war was over and they married on December 20, 1945. They planned their honeymoon around traveling to NYC for New Year's Eve. They were there for the grand festivities in Times Square and ran into a lot of familiar faces and friends. Beth's father had passed away which left her mother alone. George gave up his career to come home and oversee Beth and her mother's family business.
George and Beth have two children, Barbara "Barbie" Martin Wilson (James "Jim" Corde Wilson Jr.) and Janice Sharon Martin; four grandchildren, James (Corde) Wilson III, and his wife, Carson Byrd Wilson, Candler Martin Wilson and his wife, Sarah (Kathleen) Wilson, Arden Wilson Bartlett and her husband, Spencer Joel Bartlett, and Aaron "Teddy" Smith Ricketson and his wife, Brooke Pryor Ricketson. She is also survived by seven great grand-children, Stafford, Breck, and Tate Wilson, Cole and Bayne Wilson and Bryce and Pearson Bartlett.
Beth was a very active member of Ellabell UMC. She and George were MYF Counselors, she taught Bible school and Sunday school and was a member of the Women's Organizations. Beth was a philanthropist and leader in her community with involvement in many civic and community organizations.
We will honor her life with a graveside service at Bird-Smith Cemetery (Ellabell, GA), Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
