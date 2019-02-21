|
Elizabeth Stewart, a passionate member of the Savannah community and loving mother of three, passed away at age 77 on Thursday, February 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born November 6, 1941, in Charlotte, NC, to the late Rev. James Walton Stewart and Margaret Ogden Stewart, Elizabeth grew up in Savannah where her father was minister at First Presbyterian Church.
With her creativity, sense of empathy and drive to improve the lives of others, Elizabeth spear-headed efforts that helped thousands of Savannahians who would never know her name.
She created Georgia's first institutionalized program of assistance to crime victims, who had previously been voiceless. Following Savannah's example, prosecutors in Georgia and around the country now have offices to help victims and witnesses, keeping them in the information loop.
Elizabeth was a founder of The Mediation Center, one of the first nonprofit centers for resolving conflict through professional mediation rather than lawsuits. And, with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, she established and ran Savannah Onstage, which became the Savannah Music Festival and which nurtured the American Traditions Vocal Competition.
A seeker of truth, Elizabeth practiced Buddhist Vipassana meditation and yogic chanting and studied the yogic scriptures. She had a deep connection to the plants and animals of the marshes and creeks, and she loved campfires and kayaking. She was generous in opening her home, "The House in the Pines," for retreats and workshops related to her interests.
When her illness made it impossible for her to participate in community activities, a devoted group of neighbors, friends and family encircled her. They are especially grateful for the extraordinary, loving care provided by Elizabeth's caregivers, Darlene Holloway, Stephanie Sikes and Ebony Givens.
Elizabeth is survived by: sons Charles (Becky) Allen, Stewart Allen and Peter Allen; sister Margaret (Claude) McMillion, brother James (Beth) Stewart; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at her family home at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019