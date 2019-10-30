|
|
|
Elizabeth White Kirkland
Savannah, GA
Elizabeth White Kirkland entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 14, 1928 in Whitehall, SC. Elizabeth was educated in the public schools of South Carolina.
She was a faithful member of Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord.
Elizabeth retired after over 25 years of service as a domestic worker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward White and Elizabeth Frazier White, her husband, William H. Kirkland, her brothers, Thomas White, Jim White and Robert Smalls, and sister, Marva Margeret White Allen.
Elizabeth leaves behind to mourn her loving daughters, Regina Jenks (Kenneth, Sr.), Gwendolyn Kirkland Grant, grandkids, Antoino Jenks, John Randy Kirkland, Renaldo Jenks, Kenneth Jenks, Jr., Deanna Jenks, and Jasmine Grant, seven great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Campbell & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 124 W. Park Ave., Savannah, GA 31401.
Interment ~ Beaufort National Cemetery (Beaufort, SC).
Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
October 31, 2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019