Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Road
Albany , GA
Elizabeth Wise Bohannon Obituary
On Friday, February 1st, Betty Bohannon, 90, moved into her eternal home with her Lord & Savior. She joins her husband of 66 years, Levi Bohannon, the absolute love of her life. Her three daughters, Faye (Byron) Miller of Leesburg, GA, Jan (Jerry) Williams of Plainfield, IN, and Pam (John) Greer of Newnan, GA, proudly called her "Mama". She was known to her ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren as "Grannan".

The family would enjoy seeing friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Mathews Funeral Home in Albany, GA. A private family celebration recalling memories of her life will be held prior to the visitation.

To sign our online registry, send condolences to the family, or read the full obituary, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 7, 2019
