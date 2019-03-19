Ellen Flynn Spitz died on March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. A native of New York City, she came to love Savannah and called it her home too. Ellen was known for her kindness, quick wit, effervescence and warmth. She brought so much joy to her family and friends.



Before retiring, Ellen worked in the fashion industry, and will always be remembered for her unique style - the signature scarves and gorgeous hair! She will be greatly missed.



Survivors include her daughter Ellen Christina Spitz; step children Anne Spitz Brown, William Taylor Spitz, and Elizabeth Spitz Morgan; grandchildren Kelsy Brown, Caitie Morgan and Lauren Spitz, Katherine Spitz Hale and Carrie Spitz Purser; and sister Patricia Nettleton.



A funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Ave, at 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. before the service. A reception for family and friends is to follow at the Oglethorpe Club, 450 Bull Street.



Remembrances may be sent to United Way of Coastal Georgia, 428 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.



