Ellen Jeffords James

Ellen Jeffords James Obituary
Mrs. Ellen Jeffords James
Roswell, GA
Mrs. Ellen Jeffords James of Roswell, Georgia passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 72. She is preceded in death by both parents. Her beautiful life will always be remembered in the lives of her loving husband: William "Bill" James of Roswell, Georgia; brother, Arthur Jeffords of Atlanta, Georgia and friends.
Savannah Morning News
February 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
