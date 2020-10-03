Ellen Louise Cavanaugh
Midway, GA
Ellen Louise Cavanaugh's final breath came on August 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by caregivers who had come to love her. Left without family, Ellen had been leading a quiet life alone, eventually moving into Magnolia Manor in Midway before her illness took her to St. Joseph's Hospital and the staff who would become the family of her heart in her final weeks.
To the nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's, Ellen was more than just a patient who needed care. And following her death, these same caregivers believed Ellen deserved more than the tragic fate of being buried in a nameless pauper's grave, often resulting from those who die without loved ones to make those final arrangements.
We know little about Ellen even after tireless efforts were made to search for any distant relatives. We know her father was Girard Cavanaugh. Her mother was Margaret E. Kinney. She was born in Kenilworth, New Jersey, on December 21, 1944. Ellen spent her last years alone, depending on the kindness of strangers. She could have died alone as well - but she didn't. She could have been another unremembered life taken too soon - but she wasn't.
The nurses reached out to Fox & Weeks to help honor Ellen's life. And, in truth, it was not just for Ellen. The nurses deserved a chance to say goodbye… not only to their friend but to so many other patients in recent months who had suffered and died even after receiving loving care from a staff whose sacrifices seem endless. Despite these caregivers' overwhelming workload, they reached out to find a better ending to Ellen's quiet life and lonely death.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors will host a private service at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Officiated by St. Joseph's chaplain Father Joe Smith, the service is a dedication to Ellen's life and all the medical caregivers who have suffered alongside their patients during these challenging times. These caregivers will gather to say farewell to Ellen Cavanaugh and countless others who remain in their hearts.
Although the service will be private, it will be live streamed https://vimeo.com/463944682
for those wishing to witness and honor the work of the front line heroes who play a vital role in our community. Their jobs are demanding, their pain is real after a loss, but their smiles are always ready for weaker and more fragile ones than themselves.
A grave was made available for Ellen in Savannah's Catholic Cemetery. Her final resting place will be marked with her name and year of birth and death. In addition, Fox & Weeks has established the Ellen Cavanaugh Scholarship for Healthcare Workers. Contributions to the scholarship fund are encouraged at Ellen Cavanaugh Scholarship Fund for Healthcare Workers
Orson Welles famously wrote, "We are born alone, we live alone, we die alone." And so it seemed to be for Ellen. The nurses and caregivers adopted Ellen and gave her a family that she had not had for so many years. Often too weak to speak and too tired to tell her stories, the caregivers knew little about Ellen. But that did not matter. Among those who will gather to honor her, none will be relatives but, rather, strangers who became her family when she needed them. Ellen's death reminds us that there are always caregivers who truly give of themselves and care deeply under challenging times.
As Welles continued, "It is only through our love and friendship can we create the illusion for the moment that we're not alone." That is what loving caregivers at Magnolia Manor in Midway and at St. Joseph's Hospital did for Ellen Cavanaugh during her last years and months. It is the same gift that so many frontline workers give every day — to all of their patients.
Fox & Weeks invites members of the community to visit the Hodgson Chapel at 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive throughout this week and sign Ellen's memorial book in memory of a loved one taken too soon or a loss that still weighs heavily on your heart. The memorial book will be buried with Ellen so that she will never be alone.
Rest in peace, Ellen you were loved.
Savannah Morning News
10/04/2020
