Ellen Williams died June 17. Zula Ellen Moore was born at the family farm in Butler County, KY on March 12, 1926 and named after her grandmother. While living with her Aunt Jay in Indianapolis, she met Charles Williams and they married in 1948. A devoted mother, a tireless community volunteer and a member of PEO, she was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, Cape Coral, FL and involved in Presbytery and Synod. She was ordained a ruling elder and awarded Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women. A woman of wit and insight, she was a great letter writer. Friends remember her as "a cloth napkin and candles-kind of host." Widowed in 2002, she is survived by son Stephen Williams (Claire), granddaughters, Kate Hadley Toftness (James), Lydia Jay Williams and Zoe Ellen Williams, and great-grandson Innis Charles Toftness. William Wordsworth reflecting on the death of his mother wrote, "She who was the heart and hinge of all our learnings and our loves; she left us destitute and, as we might, trooping together." A private service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery. Thank you to Morningside and Savannah Hospice for their caregiving.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019