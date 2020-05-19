|
Ellene Clark
Rincon, Georgia
Ellene Clark, age 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family, May 18, 2020 at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family, on Wednesday May 20, 2020 with Rev. Rick Flowers officiating. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation.
Ellene was born in Mobile, Alabama on December 8, 1944 to Ted L. Clark and Avanell Metts Clark. Ellene was a member of Countryside Baptist Church of Guyton, Georgia. She loved people and brightened a room with her laughter. Ellene is survived by her sisters, Janell Hollingsworth of Guyton, Georgia and Lanita Solomon(Butch Solomon) of Maynardville, Tennessee; 2 nephews' 2 nieces and many great-nephews/ nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, niece and nephew,
Memorial contributions in honor of Ellene may be given to Countryside Baptist Church, 1201 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton, Georgia 31312. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family, by signing the guest register at www.bakermccullough.com.
