|
|
Midway - Elmer L. Barton Midway, GA
Elmer L. Barton, 80, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bryan County Health and Rehab after a long illness.
He lived most of his life in Midway and was a member of the Midway United Methodist Church. He retired from the GA National Guard. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching westerns on T.V.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Sue Barton.
He is survived by his two sons, Lary Barton and Derek Barton (Venus); five grandchildren, Danielle Sanderson, Justin Barton, Blake and Dexter Meeks and Lacy Barton; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Stone and Crue Meeks; brother, Wayne Barton; sister, Patricia Barton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation Center, 127 Carter Street, Richmond Hill, GA 31324.
Savannah Morning News November 5, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Nov. 5, 2019