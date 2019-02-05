|
|
Eloise G. Miller, 87, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday February 1, 2019. She was born in Adrian, Ga . on December 5th 1931. Eloise worked in Savannah for Dr. Robert Moreland. She was a member of White Bluff Methodist Church. Eloise was a member of the Savannah Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at Bamboo Farms and Oatland Island and a strong supporter of the humane society. Eloise was predeceased by her parents, Carlton and Ludie Gay; husband, James "Ed" Miller; son, Trellace " Barry " Miller; sisters , Evelyn G. Hunter and Lucille Gay Conto. She is survived by her sister Bernice G. Shires ; brother, Carlton E. Gay; and several nieces & nephews. A visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Baker - McCullough Funeral Home , Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the Funeral service to follow at 12pm. Interment will follow service at Hillcrest Abbey East Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Savannah Humane Society or Hospice of Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 5, 2019