Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Eloise Matthews Blackshear


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Eloise Matthews Blackshear Obituary
Eloise Matthews Blackshear, better known as "Weesie," born April 22, 1958, in Savannah, Georgia, passed March 21, 2019.

She was born to Lillie Atkins, and raised with her sisters Lillie Dale Lang, deceased, Gloria Stevens, and Latonia Wiggins in Estill, South Carolina. After moving back to her hometown and marrying Tommie Blackshear, Jr., she worked at ABC Daycare, Ramelles Florist, and finally at the Westin Hotel. After retiring, she lived out the rest of her years spending time with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Chivais Matthews, Anthony Blackshear, and Tommie Blackshear, III.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 24, 2019
