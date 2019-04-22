Home

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Cemetery.
Eloise Merritt Floyd Obituary
Pembroke- Mrs. Eloise Merritt Floyd, age 80 passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Mrs. Floyd was born in Lancaster, SC to the late Fred W. and Grace Beatty Merritt on July 5, 1938. Mrs. Floyd was a long-time resident of Pembroke, a graduate of Bryan County High School and was co-owner of Floyd LP Gas Company for over 27 years. She was a member of Pembroke Christian Church, loved to read and enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Victor P. Floyd of Pembroke; two daughters and a son-in-law, Vicki Floyd Howell of Pembroke and Sandra Elizabeth "Beth" and John Parker of Pembroke; one son, Victor Stephen Floyd of Pembroke; grandchildren, Robert Keith "B.J." Howell, Jr., Joel Alexander Howell, David Alan Parker, John Michael Parker, Rachel Floyd and Jordan Floyd and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Northside Cemetery.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Eloise Merritt Floyd.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 22, 2019
