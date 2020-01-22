|
Mr. Elton Powell, 88, of Meldrim, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Johnson County to the late John Morgan & Tessie Osborne Powell. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Glen Elton Powell and Eric Powell. He retired from Stone Container after 45 years of service, enjoyed cutting grass and gardening, but most of all, loved his family. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sarah W. Powell; children, Nadine (Phil) Sellers, Cynthia (Danny) Edwards, Ennis (Michele) Powell, Esther (Ron) Joslin; grandchildren, Shawn, Jessica, Samantha, James, Jr., Julia, Cade, Jake, Reid and Shae; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Austin, Bri, Katelyn, Gracie and Ambralyn; brother, Cecil (Ann) Powell, several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral: 12 noon Saturday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
