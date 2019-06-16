|
Mr. Elvin "Fuzzy" Mitchell, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.
He was born in Pulaski, GA to the late Elwood & Bessie Maude Dixon Mitchell. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Louise Daley Mitchell. He was a sheetrock finisher most of his life, and was a "man of the land", enjoying both hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children, Robert Mitchell, Sarah Mixon, Marie Allbritton, Donna Jones and Wendy Wilson; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; 8 brothers and sisters as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19th from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019