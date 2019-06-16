Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvin Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvin "Fuzzy" Mitchell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elvin "Fuzzy" Mitchell Obituary
Mr. Elvin "Fuzzy" Mitchell, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

He was born in Pulaski, GA to the late Elwood & Bessie Maude Dixon Mitchell. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Louise Daley Mitchell. He was a sheetrock finisher most of his life, and was a "man of the land", enjoying both hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his children, Robert Mitchell, Sarah Mixon, Marie Allbritton, Donna Jones and Wendy Wilson; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; 8 brothers and sisters as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19th from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice Savannah.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now