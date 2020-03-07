|
Elwood Thornton
Savannah, GA
After 93 years on this earth, Elwood Thornton passed away on March 5th. He is on his way to Heaven to be with the love of his life – Edith Thornton.
Elwood was born on April 15, 1927 in Wayne County, GA. He lived there for a few years and then moved to Screven. He graduated in 1944 from Screven High School, came to Savannah and went to Draughns Business College for 1 year. After graduation from college he got a job with Georgia Tractor Company in 1946 and stayed until 1963. In 1963 he went to work with Derst Baking Company (Flowers Food). He retired in 1989 after 26 years as accounts manager. He was married to Edith Thornton for 65 years. They had 3 beautiful children. He bought 2 acres in West Chatham County, put a log house on it, grew vegetables and loved it. He was a charter member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was also a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendant, Teacher, Choir Director and sang in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Thornton, his parents, Romie G. Thornton Sr. and Lula Thornton, 3 brothers, Howard (Dot), Arvie (Doris), and Tom (Kay) Thornton, and 1 sister, Shirlene (Bill) Kelly.
Survivors include children, Romie G. Thornton II (Kay), Cynthia Harden, Pamela Moulis (Bobby), grandchildren, Chris Thornton, Jennifer Thornton, Tyler Thornton, Robbie Moulis (Amanda), Cory Harden (Laura), and Kelly Courtland (D.J.), 7 great grandchildren, and 1 sister, Dot Bentley of Oglethorpe, GA.
Elwood was the best father and papa to his family. He will be greatly missed by all!
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Locklear officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Moulis, Cory Harden, Tyler Thornton, Chris Thornton, Bobby Moulis, and D.J. Courtland.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to First Freewill Baptist Church, 5210 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31404.
