Emily Anne (Siebert) Bittman
La Grange Park, IL
Emily Anne (Siebert) Bittman passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, surrounded by family at Plymouth Place in La Grange Park, Illinois. Emily was born in Berwyn, Illinois and was a longtime resident of La Grange and Western Springs, and a graduate of Lyons Township High School (class of 1949) and Lyons Township Junior College.
Emily married Anthony J. (Tony) Bittman in June of 1952. In 1989, they retired to The Landings and then the Marshes of Skidaway. While living in Savannah, Emily enjoyed tennis, volunteerism, boating, travel, dinner dances and social outings with friends, and visits from family and friends. While living at The Landings, she went on to become a Silver Life Master Bridge player.
After Tony's passing, Emily returned to La Grange Park, Illinois to be closer to family.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Emily Siebert, her brother, Earl Siebert, and granddaughter Emily Asli Kandemir.
Survivors include her son Anthony Joseph Bittman, Jr., Cheryl (Terry) Vander Biezen, Barbara (Emre) Kandemir and Charles Bittman; nine grandchildren Lise (Justin) Cochran, Rebecca (Kevin) Keller, Samantha Bittman, Adam Vander Biezen, Teoman Kandemir, Anthony Joseph Bittman III, Emily Grace Bittman and Pierce Bittman; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Keller and Greyson Cochran. She is also survived by her brother William Siebert (Kate).
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or: Emily Asli Kandemir Scholarship Fund, Concordia Language, Villages, 901 S 8th St., Moorhead, MN 56562, Attention: RoseE Hadden
Savannah Morning News
January 28, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020