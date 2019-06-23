|
Emily Elizabeth Sullivan, age 77, of Pooler, Georgia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a long illness. She was born in Savannah on July 27, 1941 to parents William Ray McCoy and Laura Elizabeth McCoy of Pooler. Emily worked for many years as a Tupperware manager leading her sales team, "The Invincibles" to great success. After a brief retirement she became a Teacher Assistant at Westside Elementary School in Pooler and very much enjoyed working with the Pre-K and kindergarten students. She had a love of gardening and travel, had a passion for adventure, a zest for life, and always enjoyed meeting new people. She was preceded by her parents and her brother William "Bill" McCoy of Savannah. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard "Dan" Sullivan, sons Richard Keith Lambeth and his wife Melinda of Savannah, Patrick Daniel Sullivan and his wife Michelle of Senoia, Georgia, grandchildren Aaron Sullivan, Austin Lambeth, and Jonathan Sullivan, her brother Johnny McCoy and Emily's sister in life Karen Stanhope and her husband Frank. The family would like to thank her care givers, Lisa Perry and Ellen Rhames for the kind and compassionate care that they provided to her. A memorial service will be held at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019