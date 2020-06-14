Emily S. Vaquer
Emily Priscilla Scott Vaquer, 100, of Springfield, Georgia and widow of Michael Vaquer, Sr., died Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2020, at Effingham Extended Care in Springfield, Georgia.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Vaquer and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.