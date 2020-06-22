Mrs. Emma Jean Lambert
Pooler , GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Emma Jean Lambert whose death occurred Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice Savannah, Inc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23, 2020
Pooler , GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Emma Jean Lambert whose death occurred Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence under the care of Hospice Savannah, Inc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.