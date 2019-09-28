|
Emory Bennett Bazemore
Savannah, Georgia
Emory Bennett Bazemore, 86, died Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born, February 13, 1933 in Sylvania, GA., the son of Claude and Dessie (Mock) Bazemore. He married Catherine (Sally) Ellzey Bazemore on February 3, 1962 in Savannah, GA.
Growing up in Screven County, GA gave Emory his fondest childhood memory of swimming in Brier Creek at the bridge. After being forced to leave the US Army at the age of 16 for being too young he re-enlisted at the legal age and was a member of the 11th Airborne Division and distinguished Golden Rakkasans. Some of his favorite moments were in his country night club called "Country Roads" where he had many famous country acts in the 70's play. One of which was Merle Haggard who he always bragged about sharing a beer with. If you ever questioned what true love looks like you should've seen him and Sally glide across that dance floor or any other. He was a member of the American Legion, raised by Solomon's Lodge No. 1, Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Scottish Rite, Alee Shriners and most passionately a member of the Director's Staff of Alee Temple. He graduated from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School and was a member of the Georgia Bar Association. After a long career as a trial attorney Emory sat on the bench serving Chatham County, GA as a Magistrate Judge and retired from Chatham County in 2005.
Emory was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers, C.A. Bazemore and Irby Bazemore, sister, Juanita Parrish, daughter, Wendi Davis, son-in-law, Russell Davis, and granddaughters, Susannah and Haley Davis. He is survived by his dedicated wife, Catherine (Sally) Ellzey Bazemore, daughters Kim Kline, Lisa Ecklin, son, Lex K. (Shannon) Bazemore, sister, Mareta Billings of Ventura, CA., 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Go Dawgs!!
Per Emory's wishes services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019