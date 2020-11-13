1/
Emory Jackson Crook
Carrollton, GA
Emory Jackson Crook, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born in Atlanta, GA on June 21, 1930 to the late Emory Jackson Crook, Sr. and Jennie Johnson Crook. Along with his parents, Jack as he was known by friends and family is preceded in death by his siblings, William H. Crook, Mildred Solsbee and Winnie Price. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Robertson Crook along with numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held to celebrate Jack's life. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580
Savannah Morning News
November 14, 2020
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
