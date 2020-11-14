1/
Emory Jackson Crook
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrollton - Emory Jackson Crook, age 90, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born in Atlanta, GA on June 21, 1930 to the late Emory Jackson Crook, Sr. and Jennie Johnson Crook.

Along with his parents, Jack as he was known by friends and family is preceded in death by his siblings, William H. Crook, Mildred Solsbee and Winnie Price. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Robertson Crook along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held to celebrate Jack's life. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580 Savannah Morning News November 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved