Eric Brown Stafford
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Eric Brown Stafford, 55, of Bloomingdale Georgia passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday March 26, 2020.
Eric is the son of the late Eli Austin Stafford and Lily Mae Brown Stafford.
He is survived by his wife, April Holland Stafford, his mother, Lily Mae Brown Stafford, his children Ashley Elizabeth Stafford and Eric Holland Stafford, brothers, Kenneth J. Stafford, Mitchell Eli Stafford, Eason Andrew Stafford, and Samuel Eli Rogers.
Eric was a kind man who always thought of others before himself. He was a loving father, husband, son, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services will be family only. A Celebration of Life is being planned, and will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Masonic Home of Georgia in Eric's name.
