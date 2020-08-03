Eric Hartley
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Eric Boykin Hartley, loving father, husband, photographer and friend to so many, passed away on August 1. The third of four sons, he was born in Washington, DC in 1944.
Eric began his career in financial planning and advising in Charlotte, North Carolina and retired as First Vice President at Morgan Stanley in Savannah in 2011 after 28 years. His clients quickly became his friends and he truly cared about each and every one of them. Other business and community accomplishments include being past President of the Rotary Club of Richmond Hill and a Director at Coastal Electric Membership Corporation. In both of these organizations he worked tirelessly and passionately to help his community and was humbled and appreciative of the honor of serving. He was also a member of Arts on the Coast and the Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation.
Eric was a beautiful soul whose passion for photography took him to many locations in the U.S. and in Europe, but he was always happiest on the barrier islands of Georgia. He spent countless weekends in his boat traveling to Ossawbaw, Blackbeard, Sapelo and Cumberland Islands photographing his beloved Live Oaks and all the wonders of nature. For many years he developed his own highly acclaimed black and white images in his own darkroom. Reluctantly, he joined the digital era later in life but mastered the camera and computer, and printed, matted and framed his images himself in order for them to reflect the feelings they evoked in him. His work is showcased in many homes in Richmond Hill and beyond. They also hang in the Colgate Permanent Collection in New York, and are an everlasting tribute to the man and the land he loved.
Eric is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Deanna DuRard Hartley, daughters Cynthia Boykin Hartley Hogan (Tony) and Christine Jakobb Hartley Doherty (Kevin); grandchildren Lauren Hartley Sullivan, Collin Finnegan Doherty and Amelia Sawyer Doherty; brother Alf E. Hartley (Sharon); many loving and devoted nephews and nieces; and Joshi Clare, his business partner, who has been with him and us every step of the way. He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Boykin Hartley, his mother, Iris Jakobb Hartley Lewis, and older brothers Eugene Davis (Duke) Hartley and Laurence A. Hartley (Larrie).
We send special thanks to Spanish Oaks Retreat and Spanish Oaks Hospice for the care and love they showed to Eric and to all of us, and our unending gratitude to Keith, Beverly, Miss Mary and Bridget for their exceptional love and devotion.
The family will have a private service at Eric's request. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to Spanish Oaks Foundation, 8510 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406; the Alzheimer's Association
, or a charity of your choice
.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
08/4/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries