Erin Greene
Port Wentworth, Georgia
Erin was born in Tucson, AZ and spent much of her life in Colorado. She was raised by US Air Force Lt. Col. Bob and Laurie McGinniss. She entered her eternal rest with God peacefully on Saturday with her son by her side. She was an incredibly giving and loving sister and mother and was AMERICA'S biggest fan! She always offered enthusiasm, encouragement, respect, and an abundance of amazing love to whomever she met. Erin worked as a breast cancer navigator comforting patients. She laughed and gossiped with friends, read every mystery novel and after her retirement she accomplished many beautiful crafts. Her passion was listening to wind chimes, swaying trees, welcoming birds and relaxing in her swing enjoying the garden with Tucker her beloved dog. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Erin is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Reeve McGinniss and Scott McGinniss. She is survived by her son Nathanael Greene and her sister Melody (Rick) Sandberg. There will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers please send donations in honor to the Wounded Warriors
Savannah Morning News
09/29/20
