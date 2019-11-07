|
Ernest C. "Ernie" Fowler
Pooler, GA
Mr. Ernest C. "Ernie" Fowler, age 72, of Pooler, passed away November 6, 2019. Ernie is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Maggie Fowler, of Pooler; sisters, Kathryn, Margie, and Peggy; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, November 10, 7:00-8:00 PM at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons – West Chatham Chapel with a memorial service to begin at 8:00 in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chatham County Animal Services at animalservices.chathamcountyga.gov.
