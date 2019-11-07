Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest C. "Ernie" Fowler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest C. "Ernie" Fowler Obituary
Ernest C. "Ernie" Fowler
Pooler, GA
Mr. Ernest C. "Ernie" Fowler, age 72, of Pooler, passed away November 6, 2019. Ernie is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Maggie Fowler, of Pooler; sisters, Kathryn, Margie, and Peggy; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, November 10, 7:00-8:00 PM at Thomas C. Strickland & Sons – West Chatham Chapel with a memorial service to begin at 8:00 in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chatham County Animal Services at animalservices.chathamcountyga.gov.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -