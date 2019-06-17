|
|
Ernest Eugene Hodges, 84, passed away June 15, 2019 at his residence.
Born August 14, 1934 he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy, retired from Union Camp, Kaiser, and Southeastern Auto Auction. He served 13 years on Rincon City Council and 27 years with Rincon Marine Squadron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Louisa Hodges; wife, Martha Sheffield Hodges; and brother, Mack Hodges.
He is survived by four children, Randy Hodges, David (Connie) Hodges, Eddie (Cathie) Hodges, and Kim (Jerry) Callahan; grandchildren, Steven and Chris Callahan, John Michael Hodges, Cody Hodges, and Jessica Parker; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, James Allen Hodges; sisters, Marjorie Harley, Roberta Eason, and Vadelle Hodges; and special companion, Mary Lee Ambrose.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Rincon.
Interment will follow in Rincon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 17, 2019