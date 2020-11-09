Retired MSGT Ernest Hamilton HarrisSavannah, GAMr. Ernest Hamilton Harris joined Jesus in Heaven on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He began his good fight of faith on July 16, 2020.Ernest was born on February 28th, 1956 to his late mother, Ms. Earnestine Harris in Manhattan, New York. He was raised by his late grandparents, Mr. Hamilton Ernest and Mrs. Marie Colbert-Brown Harris in the White Bluff Community of Savannah, Georgia. He received Jesus as his Lord and Saviour as a young boy at The Historical Nicholsonboro Baptist Church. Ernest graduated from Windsor Forest High School in June, 1974.After graduation, Ernest joined the United States Air Force, which led to over 22 years of faithful service. After some time overseas, He was stationed at Pope Air Force Base, in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada; Charleston Air Force Base, Charleston, South Carolina). He retired with the honored rank of Master Sergeant in August, 1996. He followed his military service with 24 years of employment with the formerly known McDonald Douglas and subsequently the Boeing Company in Long Beach, California. Ernest's childhood love for airplanes guided him to be an asset to the C-17 Support Equipment Team as an Engineer Scientist.On June 25, 1977, Ernest married his high school sweetheart, Michele Durene Blake of Savannah Georgia. They celebrated 43 years of love and marriage together. Ernest and Michele were blessed by one child, Ernita Shevelva, in 1981. Ernest was a doting father who enjoyed passing on his wisdom, knowledge, and love for technology to his daughter.Ernest lived up to his name as an honest, kind, and generous person who was loved by all. He loved God and his family wholeheartedly. He was dedicated to his work at The Boeing Company and served under Bishop Harvey Bee as a Deacon at The Winning Church in Warner Robins, Georgia for 16 years. He answered his calling to serve at his church and work with integrity and excellence. After he was trained and selected in 2005 as Deacon at The Winning Church, Ernest also served in and was selected as Children For Christ, Children Church Leader with his wife.Ernest was predeceased by his mother, Ms. Earnestine Harris, his grandparents Mr. Hamilton Ernest and Mrs. Marie Colbert-Brown Harris, and His Uncle Edward Brown , Sr. and Mrs. Thomasina Brown, Uncle Edward Harris, and cousin, Ms. Karen Roberts.Ernest's extraordinary legacy is carried on by his devoted wife, Michele, his beloved daughter, Ernita and her husband Perez Burrows, and four loving grandchildren, Parker Elena (9), Jax Alexander (7), Cali Noelle (4), and Bella Marie (8 mo). He is also survived by his cherished uncle and aunt, Mr. Launey and Mrs. Harriett Roberts of Houston, Texas; his father and mother-in-law, Mr. Abraham,Jr. and Mrs. Margie Marie Blake, of Savannah,Georgia; his adoring sisters, Ms. Rose Marie Mack, Ms. Vanessa Harris, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ms. Lorraine Mack of Savannah, Georgia; his cousin Mr. Edward Brown of Wichita, Kansas; brother and sister-in-laws, Mr. Abraham Blake III of Savannah, Georgia; Mr. Steven Jerome and Mrs. Vanessa Gail Griffin of Savannah, Georgia, Ms. Margie Marie Blake-Elmore of Alabaster, Alabama, Mr. Napoleon, Sr. and Mrs. Karen Blake of Savannah, Georgia. He is blessed with several loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.Savannah Morning NewsNovember 11, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at