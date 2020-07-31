1/
Ernest LuReed Pevey
1937 - 2020
Ernest LuReed Pevey
Guyton, GA
Ernest LuReed "Reed" Pevey, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence in Guyton, GA.
Reed was born in Guyton on May 18, 1937 to the late Jasper Leslie Pevey and Lottie Inez Kessler Pevey and lived in Guyton and Savannah for most of his life.
A graveside service for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, August 4 2020, at 10am in Guyton Cemetery with Rev Joel Tucker officiating. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The family request all attendees wear mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in his memory to the Guyton Christian Church.
Savannah Morning News
August 2, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Guyton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
