|
|
Mrs. Savannah - Ernestine Bazemore Mrs. Ernestine Williams Bazemore, 90 of Savannah passed Wednesday afternoon, January 15, 2020 at the Spanish Oaks Retreat.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00am in the Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Wall officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 until service time.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Mrs. Bazemore to the Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1932, Sylvania, GA 30467 or The American 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
Savannah Morning News January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jan. 17, 2020