Ernestine Harris
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Ernestine C. Harris, retired educator of 40 years for Chatham County died peacefully August 27th, 2019 at the age of 101. Her transition was a monumental event including the assembly of family, in the presence of her granddaughter Inga S. Willis at the home of her daughter Dianne Harris-Willis and son in law Robert A. Willis. She was fully attended to by her loving caregiver, Ms. Gale Carr.
Preceded in death by her husband E. DeWitt Harris Sr., her son E. DeWitt Harris Jr., she leaves numerous Harris family members and friends to celebrate her full and glorious life.
Memorial services will be held Friday, September 27th, 2019, 11am
St. Mathew's Episcopal Church
1401 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
Savannah, GA 31415
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mathew's Episcopal church.
Mrs. Harris's entombment will be immediately following services at Hillcrest Abby Mausoleum.
Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro Chapel 678-479-0806
