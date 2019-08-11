|
Altamonte Springs - Ernie Thompson April 19, 1934 - July 26, 2019
Ernie Thompson 85, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He was the son of the late Rev. Charles and Margie Thompson. Ernie attended Florida Southern College earning a degree in Psychology and later received a degree in Finance. Ernie was an Actuary in the insurance business until his retirement in 1993, when he moved to Skidaway Island in Savannah, Georgia. He enjoyed golfing and was a huge sports enthusiast. He called himself an avid University of Florida Gator fan. He became a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Skidaway Island. Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Thompson of Longwood, FL, step-children David Purvis (Ginny) and Jamie Ross, sister; Peggy Hardin and beloved pet, Mimi, as well as many dear friends that he called family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, GA 31411. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peters Episcopal Church in the name of Ernest M. Thompson. Savannah Morning News August 11, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 11, 2019